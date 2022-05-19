TD Securities Cuts Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$25.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STC has been the topic of several other reports. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.99.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

