TD Securities Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.21.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$17.27.

In related news, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson acquired 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$30,098.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,098.25. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

