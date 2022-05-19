TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 215,421 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $108,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $122.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

