Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Upgraded by Shore Capital to “Buy”

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TM17. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.48) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 829.67 ($10.23).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 479.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 616.28. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 370 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 870 ($10.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of £535.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

