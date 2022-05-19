Tegean Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGAC. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,420,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,434,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

