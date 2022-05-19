Tegean Capital Management LLC Invests $494,000 in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Velocity Acquisition comprises 0.5% of Tegean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tegean Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Velocity Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 176,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VELO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,648. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

