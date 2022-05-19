Tegean Capital Management LLC Makes New $489,000 Investment in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAQC. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth $195,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 144.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAQC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.00.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

