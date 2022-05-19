Tegean Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 4.6% of Tegean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,072,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

COF traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 110,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,428. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $111.58 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.