Tegean Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLV. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

NASDAQ TWLV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.