Tellor Hits Market Capitalization of $18.91 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $11.10 or 0.00036854 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $18.91 million and $8.38 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,114.38 or 0.99965004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002155 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001660 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

