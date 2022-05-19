TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIXT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Shares of TIXT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,689. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.91.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
