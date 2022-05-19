TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIXT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of TIXT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,689. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.