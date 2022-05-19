Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 39,717 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $95,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $920.78.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $709.42. 29,880,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,067,436. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $571.07 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $734.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $932.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $974.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.