Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,035.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $931.59.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $709.81 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $932.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $974.50. The firm has a market cap of $735.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

