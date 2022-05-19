Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $600.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Exane BNP Paribas from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $931.59.

Tesla stock opened at $709.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $932.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $974.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $735.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

