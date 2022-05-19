Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Down 16.2% in April

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Textron by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Textron has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

