The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Reduced by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $59.82. 1,611,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,080,184. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $259.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

