The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,080,184. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $259.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

