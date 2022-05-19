The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $399.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.25. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

