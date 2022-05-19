The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,066,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.40% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $169,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 273,128 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 161.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 281,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after buying an additional 173,985 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,605,000 after buying an additional 173,243 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

