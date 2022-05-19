The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director Frederick D. Disanto Acquires 1,002 Shares of Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at $420,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Eastern Company has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $126.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eastern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eastern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

