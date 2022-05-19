The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:GGT opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.59.
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.