The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

NYSE:GGT opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 86,077 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.