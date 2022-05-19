The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 24th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of GUT stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $8.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

