The GDL Fund (GDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 23rd

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GDL stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The GDL Fund has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

