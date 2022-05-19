The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Director Glenn W. Welling Sells 209,238 Shares

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

