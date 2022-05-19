The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ INTG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

