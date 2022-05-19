The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ INTG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $61.61.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter.
About The InterGroup (Get Rating)
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The InterGroup (INTG)
