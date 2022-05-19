The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Director Denise C. Johnson Sells 24,427 Shares

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MOS stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

