The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Position Decreased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lowered its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 21,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.75 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

