The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RMR stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 1,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,465. The stock has a market cap of $878.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $47.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

