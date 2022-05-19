The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT Lowered to GBX 700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.09) to GBX 890 ($10.97) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($11.96) to GBX 880 ($10.85) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $31.89 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.