The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $758.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($11.96) to GBX 880 ($10.85) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.09) to GBX 890 ($10.97) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.66. 20,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,957. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

