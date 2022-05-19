The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,010 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.33. 5,766,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,470. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,354,786. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

