The Toro Company (TTC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on July 13th

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

Toro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Toro has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of Toro stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toro will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.