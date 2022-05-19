The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.14. 11,258,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,961,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

