The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,130.00.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.50) to GBX 2,160 ($26.63) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.61) to GBX 2,020 ($24.90) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.61) to GBX 2,190 ($27.00) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Weir Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

WEGRY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Weir Group has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

