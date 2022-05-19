TheStreet Downgrades Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) to D+

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

LRFC stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.57. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 100.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

About Logan Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.