TheStreet Downgrades Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) to D+

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
LRFC stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.57. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.
About Logan Ridge Finance (Get Rating)
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.