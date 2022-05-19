Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

Thorne HealthTech stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 1,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,042. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thorne HealthTech news, Director Saloni S. Varma acquired 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

