Tiger King Achieves Market Cap of $3.14 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (TKING) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Tiger King has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tiger King alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00593439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00418141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,684.73 or 1.61479233 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008653 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.