TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 359,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,315. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.