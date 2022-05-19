Tornado Cash (TORN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.69 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $41.04 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.32 or 0.00123142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.42 or 0.00585404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00444184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033033 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,798.07 or 1.57715649 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008604 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

