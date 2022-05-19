TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.05 Million

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) to post $428.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $447.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.40 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $458.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 579,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $514.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $51.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after buying an additional 704,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 596,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 588,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

