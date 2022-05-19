TradeStars Tops 1-Day Volume of $73,767.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. TradeStars has a total market cap of $299,325.34 and $73,767.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.01086462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00450689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.70 or 1.55219784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008784 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars.

