TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

