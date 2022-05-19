Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.31 Million

Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $49.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.56 million to $53.24 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $54.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $196.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.01 million to $206.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $307.76 million, with estimates ranging from $227.10 million to $527.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,632. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

