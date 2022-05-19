Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 170,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $804.31 million and a P/E ratio of -29.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Terry W. Lubben bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,822,790 shares in the company, valued at $25,537,287.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,002 shares of company stock worth $1,587,248. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 89.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

