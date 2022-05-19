TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Director Cory W. Giese Sells 2,500 Shares

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TCBK stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $42.29. 147,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,484. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

