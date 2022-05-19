Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.10.

NYSE TCN opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $59,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

