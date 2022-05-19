TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $36,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,874. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,580. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

