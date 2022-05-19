Trinseo’s (TSE) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $12.30 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $45.54 on Monday. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

