Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,692. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $962.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.