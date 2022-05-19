Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by United Bank

United Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 0.5% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after buying an additional 915,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $51,622,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,498,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,091. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.